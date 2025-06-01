Zambrotta: Inter Milan must now spend and rebuild

Former Italy defender Gianluca Zambrotta says Inter Milan must rebuild after last night's Champions League final defeat to PSG.

Inter were blown away 5-0 by PSG in Saturday's Munich final.

On PSG, Zambrotta began: "For those good and young, you must also go and get them and be able to take them. Another thing: Luis Enrique did a great job, creating a group, a team. Before there were figurines of great players who did not form a group. "

Then on Inter, he continued: "Finishing the season is not the best, with a result of 5-0. Two finals lost in 3 years is heavy, it is true that you got there, but it hurts. For the squad Inter has, they've won very little even in the league. They could have done much more.

"Then (coach Simone) Inzaghi said he was fine and peaceful. For me he remains, I would remain, evaluating with the board to intervene on the market. To compete with the big players, Inter must put their hands on the wallet."

Finally he added: "This year the championship has been fought, it must be said. There was no possibility of somehow pulling the oars on the boat to focus on anything else. Inter, however, with the squad that he had could certainly do more in the championship."