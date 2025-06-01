Inter Milan president Marotta: Inzaghi and I will meet

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits PSG deserved their Champions League victory on Saturday night.

PSG thrashed the Italians 5-0 in Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marotta told Sky Italia: "A negative evening, the adversary outclassed us in all sectors.

"This should not erase our journey (..) It does not change our opinion on (Simone) Inzaghi, we said we would have seen each other in the week. He has a year of contract and he has demonstrated that he was up to the task.

"This is not a negative evening that erases all the merits. We're gonna meet up."