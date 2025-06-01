Inter Milan legend Zenga: Losing like that will stay with the players for life

Inter Milan legend Walter Zenga was left bitterly disappointed by their Champions League final defeat to PSG.

Inter were blown away 5-0 by PSG in Saturday's Munich final.

Zenga said afterwards: "There was no match. Inter were absolutely not present. Young, good, but Pacho 40 million, Kvara 75, Doué 50: it's not that they're so inexperienced, eh?

"Inter arrived tonight cooked, completely. They only had one chance. The bad thing is that losing a final with a difference of 5 goals will stay with you for the rest of your life."

He then added: "In the presentation of the match it was said that Inter had more experience, that they were a better team and all the rest. There was this thing here that I said though: they spent 200 million on real young players."