Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG

Agent of Juventus youngster Mbangula: No-one expected this!

Agent of Juventus youngster Mbangula: No-one expected this!
Aent of Juventus youngster Mbangula: No-one expected this!
Aent of Juventus youngster Mbangula: No-one expected this!Profimedia
The agent of Juventus youngster Samuel Mbangula says they're all proud of the winger after his goal in victory over Como.

Mbangula started and scored in a surprise call from Juve coach Thiago Motta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Agent Grace Diamouangana told TMW: “To be honest, I told him he would score and get an assist yesterday afternoon.

“After the match he told me he was over the moon. He’s really happy and he’ll remember this night for a long time to come.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect him to start. The boy didn’t expect it either. When he told me after he found out, we were really happy and I was already convinced that he’d play a great game.

"I think the coach rewarded him for his hard work in training.” 

Mentions
Serie AMbangula SamuelJuventusComo
Related Articles
Luiz: I join Juventus at my best moment; Motta has made everything positive
Como make Martial contact after Inter Milan, Juventus make contract call
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off