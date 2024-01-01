Agent of Juventus youngster Mbangula: No-one expected this!

The agent of Juventus youngster Samuel Mbangula says they're all proud of the winger after his goal in victory over Como.

Mbangula started and scored in a surprise call from Juve coach Thiago Motta.

Agent Grace Diamouangana told TMW: “To be honest, I told him he would score and get an assist yesterday afternoon.

“After the match he told me he was over the moon. He’s really happy and he’ll remember this night for a long time to come.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect him to start. The boy didn’t expect it either. When he told me after he found out, we were really happy and I was already convinced that he’d play a great game.

"I think the coach rewarded him for his hard work in training.”