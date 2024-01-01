Como make Martial contact after Inter Milan, Juventus make contract call

Agents are offering former Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial to Serie A clubs.

TMW says Juventus and Inter Milan have been contacted about taking on Martial.

While both are interested, they have rejected the France international due to his €5m-a-year contract demands.

Como have also expressed interest and are exploring how they can fit Martial into the player budget.

The Serie A new-boys have just signed Martial's former United and France teammate Raphael Varane.