Agent of Benfica defender Silva talks up Juventus option

The agent of Benfica defender Antonio Silva admits a January move could be on.

Silva is interesting Juventus, with the Turin giants in the market for a new centre-half signing.

Both Gleison Bremer and Jose Cabal are out for the season due to injruy, so forcing Juve to market.

Silva is on their rada and agent Jorge Mendes told Tuttosport: "Juventus continues to be one of the best clubs in Europe, but only God knows the future.

“He is a young player with a lot of quality, world-class. He has already shown his value, and that is why last summer some of the best European clubs wanted to sign him.