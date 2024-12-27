Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin raises doubts over international future
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Man Utd boss Amorim: Pereira will see us as Wolves opportunity

Agent of Benfica defender Silva talks up Juventus option

Carlos Volcano
Agent of Benfica defender Silva talks up Juventus option
Agent of Benfica defender Silva talks up Juventus optionAction Plus
The agent of Benfica defender Antonio Silva admits a January move could be on.

Silva is interesting Juventus, with the Turin giants in the market for a new centre-half signing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both Gleison Bremer and Jose Cabal are out for the season due to injruy, so forcing Juve to market.

Silva is on their rada and agent Jorge Mendes told Tuttosport: "Juventus continues to be one of the best clubs in Europe, but only God knows the future.

“He is a young player with a lot of quality, world-class. He has already shown his value, and that is why last summer some of the best European clubs wanted to sign him.

Mentions
Serie ASilva AntonioJuventusBenficaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sassuolo chief Carnevali reveals Berardi sale talks planned
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Bottom-of-the-table Monza dismiss Nesta