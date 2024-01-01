Agent: Lukaku deal with Napoli was done with stop-watch in hand!

Agent Andrea Pellegatti is delighted to have been involved in Romelu Lukaku's move to Napoli.

Lukaku left Chelsea for Napoli in the final week of the Italian market.

Pellegatti told TMW: "It was long and exciting because the negotiations in the last few weeks were always with the stopwatch in hand...

"It was among the top 3 in Italy, it made everyone happy and that's the most important aspect.

:Fear that it would fall through? Relatively: two weeks of the market are equivalent to a month and a half, in the final stages the procedures that take days are also completed in hours and minutes."