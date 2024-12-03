Inter Milan chief Ausilio hints swerving January market

Inter Milan chief Piero Ausilio says they're confident of challenging for major silverware with the squad as it is.

Ausilio has hinted they'll keep the chequebook closed for the January market.

He said, "We have made some changes, we think we have a highly competitive team, with an extraordinary coach so it is up to them to work together with our contribution.

"This is the group that will have to try to get to the end trying to achieve the objectives that we have in mind which are not few but they know it."

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti also said at the Gran Gala de Calcio last night: "We are a good team even outside, we are available to this group of lads and the coach and we try to be supportive in every way.

"I think the key to last year was the compactness we had: the club, the fans and the group of lads, you could see it on and off the pitch and that's why we won the second star."