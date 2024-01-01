Agent: Howe key to Newcastle beating Serie A clubs to Kelly

Agent Andrea Pellegatti admits Newcastle United burned off Serie A competition to land Lloyd Kelly.

The former Bournemouth defender made a free transfer to Newcastle over the summer.

Pellegatti recalled to TMW: "Kelly had several Italian teams interested: expiring, left-footed centre-back, in the prime of his career, capable of playing left-back.

"Surely the decisive aspect was the fact that the coach (Eddie) Howe had already trained him.

"He was his mentor at Bournemouth."