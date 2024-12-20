Bournemouth defender Huijsen: I never wanted to leave Juventus

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen admits he never wanted to leave Juventus last summer.

Huijsen spent last season on-loan at AS Roma from Juve before his sale. The young centre-half spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport today about his time in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

First months in the Premier League:

"I met De Ligt at Juventus and we still correspond. I faced Zirkzee last year, when he was at Bologna: he is strong and intelligent, we hope to stop him."

What is the real secret of the Premier League?

"There is an absurd quality, the Premier League is magic: every weekend you can win or lose against anyone. It is a less tactical championship than Serie A, but faster, more intense. And you find champions everywhere. But no one has impressed me more than Haaland of Manchester City and Son of Tottenham."

Do you think back to your July farewell from Juventus?

"Honestly, I never wanted to leave. It wasn't my choice. During the first days of preparation at Continassa, the management and Thiago Motta told me that they needed to raise money with my transfer and that I would have to find a solution."

You had several offers from all over Europe, but chose Bournemouth?

"The sporting director Tiago Pinto had already signed me on loan to Roma last January and in the summer he convinced me to join him here by explaining Bournemouth's ambitious project. Everything he told me in July is happening. I have no regrets, on the contrary... I am increasingly happier at Bournemouth.

"And I am not surprised by our sixth place in the Premier League, we are a loose cannon. We have an excellent coach in Andoni Iraola and many players with enormous potential: I am thinking of Kluivert, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Kerkez..."