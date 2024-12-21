Fiorentina spy Jan push for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is attracting interest from Italy.

The England international is off contract at the end of this season.

And Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio states that Fiorentina is showing interest.

The Serie A club want to sharpen their attack in January and could make an attempt with Calvert-Lewin.

If a transfer goes through, Calvert-Lewin will be reunited with former Toffees striker Moise Kean, who has been reborn this season under Viola coach Raffaele Palladino.