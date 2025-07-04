Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran
Diego Leon's transfer to Man Utd confirmed: Let’s go all in, Diego!
Newcastle and Aston Villa fight for €50m ex-Arsenal midfielder

Agent Damiani: David and Tudor great combination for Juventus

Carlos Volcano
Agent Damiani: David and Tudor great combination for Juventus
Agent Damiani: David and Tudor great combination for JuventusMatthieu Mirville / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Veteran agent Oscar Damiani is convinced Jonathan David will prove a big hit for Juventus.

The Canada international is joining in a free transfer from Lille. David is today in Turin for his medical.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Damiani told Tuttosport: "David needs depth, so it is essential that he is served well in spaces. Like (Randal) Kolo Muani, the Canadian can be both a first and second striker. Juve is full of young players, so they need a figure with personality and depth like Jonathan."

On Juve confirming coach Igor Tudor for next season, Damiani then added: "Tudor is the best purchase of the past season and will be able to enhance the Canadian. I put Juve on the podium for next season."

Finally, on Juve's new GM Damien Comolli, Damiani concluded: "I have known him for twenty years, he is very prepared, he has a great personality. Juve did well to bring him to Turin. I respect him as a man and as a director. 

"He is a manager used to dealing with everyone: he works very well in a group, then when he has to make a decision he gets straight to the point."

Mentions
Serie ADavid JonathanTudor IgorKolo Muani RandalJuventusLilleFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Jonathan David arrives in Italy ahead of Juventus move despite Premier League interest
Serena hails imminent Juventus signing David: A complete striker
Juventus reach contract agreement with free agent David