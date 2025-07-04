Agent Damiani: David and Tudor great combination for Juventus

Veteran agent Oscar Damiani is convinced Jonathan David will prove a big hit for Juventus.

The Canada international is joining in a free transfer from Lille. David is today in Turin for his medical.

Advertisement Advertisement

Damiani told Tuttosport: "David needs depth, so it is essential that he is served well in spaces. Like (Randal) Kolo Muani, the Canadian can be both a first and second striker. Juve is full of young players, so they need a figure with personality and depth like Jonathan."

On Juve confirming coach Igor Tudor for next season, Damiani then added: "Tudor is the best purchase of the past season and will be able to enhance the Canadian. I put Juve on the podium for next season."

Finally, on Juve's new GM Damien Comolli, Damiani concluded: "I have known him for twenty years, he is very prepared, he has a great personality. Juve did well to bring him to Turin. I respect him as a man and as a director.

"He is a manager used to dealing with everyone: he works very well in a group, then when he has to make a decision he gets straight to the point."