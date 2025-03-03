Tribal Football
Most Read
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna

Agent Canovi insists criticism of Juventus coach Motta unfair

Carlos Volcano
Agent Canovi insists criticism of Juventus coach Motta unfair
Agent Canovi insists criticism of Juventus coach Motta unfairAction Plus
Veteran agent Dario Canovi says the criticism of Juventus coach Thiago Motta has been over the top.

Juve's season has suddenly collapsed over the past fortnight, with many pundits questioning Motta's position.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Canovi told TMW: "I have always said that in Italy we need two national sports: one is to create the idol, the myth, the hero; the other, our favourite, is to try to destroy it.

"I answer by saying that Juventus is still at the top of the table and that, when they are criticized, they do not take into account the extenuating circumstances they have had this season, starting with injuries.

"Nobody remembers that Juve plays without four defenders and that many important players, such as Nico Gonzalez and (Teun) Koopmeiners, have had injuries right from the start. Koopmeiners, one of (sports director Cristiano) Giuntoli's most important purchases, has not even done the summer preparation.

"There are other teams that aren't doing well, but I don't see all this fury there is towards Thiago Motta. 

"Positive results are always a great cure."

Mentions
Serie AMotta ThiagoJuventus
Related Articles
REVEALED: Rift growing between coach Motta and Juventus players
Capello warns: Motta must prove he's worthy of Juventus
Juventus chief Giuntoli insists Motta safe despite "unacceptable performance"