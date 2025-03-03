Agent Canovi insists criticism of Juventus coach Motta unfair

Veteran agent Dario Canovi says the criticism of Juventus coach Thiago Motta has been over the top.

Juve's season has suddenly collapsed over the past fortnight, with many pundits questioning Motta's position.

But Canovi told TMW: "I have always said that in Italy we need two national sports: one is to create the idol, the myth, the hero; the other, our favourite, is to try to destroy it.

"I answer by saying that Juventus is still at the top of the table and that, when they are criticized, they do not take into account the extenuating circumstances they have had this season, starting with injuries.

"Nobody remembers that Juve plays without four defenders and that many important players, such as Nico Gonzalez and (Teun) Koopmeiners, have had injuries right from the start. Koopmeiners, one of (sports director Cristiano) Giuntoli's most important purchases, has not even done the summer preparation.

"There are other teams that aren't doing well, but I don't see all this fury there is towards Thiago Motta.

"Positive results are always a great cure."