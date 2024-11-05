Spurs, Juventus in Real Madrid contact for Endrick

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Loan interest is arriving for Real Madrid striker Endrick.

The 18-year-old has  two goals and one assist in nine competitive matches, of which only one is from the start.

It has been reported that Endrick is unhappy with the situation, but he still does not want to leave on loan.

Despite the current stand, Tottenham and Juventus have made contact to register their interest.

Both clubs would be happy to take Endrick on-loan for the second-half of the season in January.

