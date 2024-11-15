Juventus plan January move for Bayern Munich defender Dier

Italy and Serie A could be the next destination for Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier.

Off contract in June, Dier isn't expected to be offered new terms by Bayern.

A return to England next summer has been mooted for the former Tottenham defender.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport says Juventus could move for Dier in January.

The England international is seen at Juve as cover for ACL injury victims Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal.

Juve are said to be willing to offer €5m in January to convince Bayern to sell.