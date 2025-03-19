Agent admits Napoli attempt for Lazio captain Zaccagni

The agent of Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni admits Napoli made an attempt in January.

Napoli made their move after the €75m sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG.

The attacker's agent, Mario Giuffredi, told Radio Kiss Kiss: “It is true, Napoli showed interest.

“However, he never considered leaving Lazio and the club didn’t think about a separation either.

"He had only just renewed his contract six months earlier, he wants to become a symbol of Lazio and never thought about leaving the Biancocelesti.”

Zaccagni's contract with Lazio runs to 2029.