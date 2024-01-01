Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire

Agent addresses Juventus recall claims for Ajax defender Rugani

Agent addresses Juventus recall claims for Ajax defender Rugani
Agent addresses Juventus recall claims for Ajax defender RuganiAction Plus
Daniele Rugani's agent expects him to see out the season with Ajax.

The defender is on-loan in Holland from Juventus, where it's been suggested he could be recalled in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I honestly think that Rugani will continue his adventure at Ajax,” agent Davide Torchia told Juventusnews24.

“I don’t think that bringing Daniele back early is something that Juventus are going for, not just on a technical level, but because they have different ideas.”

Rugani, 30, has a deal with Juve to 2026.

Mentions
Serie ARugani DanieleAjaxJuventusEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent can see Beto leaving Everton
Juventus eyeing Everton centre-forward pair
Juventus watching Sevilla midfielder Lukebakio among four Belgium internationals