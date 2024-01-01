Agent addresses Juventus recall claims for Ajax defender Rugani

Daniele Rugani's agent expects him to see out the season with Ajax.

The defender is on-loan in Holland from Juventus, where it's been suggested he could be recalled in January.

"I honestly think that Rugani will continue his adventure at Ajax,” agent Davide Torchia told Juventusnews24.

“I don’t think that bringing Daniele back early is something that Juventus are going for, not just on a technical level, but because they have different ideas.”

Rugani, 30, has a deal with Juve to 2026.