Juventus watching Sevilla midfielder Lukebakio among four Belgium internationals
Juventus are watching Sevilla midfielder Dodi Lukebakio.

Lukebakio proved the matchwinner in the derby win against Real Betis last week with his successful penalty.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says his form has brought him to the attention of Juve sports director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Giuntoli was at the Olimpico in Rome on Friday, watching the draw between Italy and Belgium with Lukebakio on the pitch in the second half. 

Giuntoli is also keeping an eye on Wout Faes (Leicester), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) and Zeno Debast (Sporting CP).

