Juventus eyeing Everton centre-forward pair

Juventus are eyeing a raid on Everton for a new centre-forward.

Il Corriere dello Sport says England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could become an option for Juventus next summer.

The 27-year-old's future at Everton is in doubt with the Blues struggling at the wrong end of the season.

Juve are also eyeing teammate Beto.

The Portuguese striker joined Everton from Udinese in the summer of 2023, and has since scored six goals and provided two assists in 43 appearances.

Juve see both players as a potential replacement for veteran Arek Milik next year.