Agent can see Beto leaving Everton

Agent Gabriele La Manna can see Everton striker Beto returning to Serie A next year.

Beto left Udinese for Everton, but could return to Italy, with Juventus keen on the Portuguese.

However, it could mean Beto needing to take a pay-cut to make the move happen.

La Manna told Ok Calciomercato: "He could (return to Italy). Beto is out of Everton’s fold, but the problem is linked to the cost of his contract: the Toffees paid a lot for him and the striker earns around €3million.”

Everton could be ready to sell Beto in January once on-loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja proves his fitness.