Tribal Football
Most Read
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire
Jorginho makes career Arsenal decision

Agent can see Beto leaving Everton

Agent can see Beto leaving Everton
Agent can see Beto leaving EvertonAction Plus
Agent Gabriele La Manna can see Everton striker Beto returning to Serie A next year.

Beto left Udinese for Everton, but could return to Italy, with Juventus keen on the Portuguese.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, it could mean Beto needing to take a pay-cut to make the move happen.

La Manna told Ok Calciomercato: "He could (return to Italy). Beto is out of Everton’s fold, but the problem is linked to the cost of his contract: the Toffees paid a lot for him and the striker earns around €3million.”

Everton could be ready to sell Beto in January once on-loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja proves his fitness.

Mentions
Serie ABetoEvertonJuventusUdinesePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus eyeing Everton centre-forward pair
Marseille watching Pogba situation at Juventus
Chelsea midfielder Casadei: Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus rumours?