Michel Aebischer has signed a new deal with Bologna.

Aebischer has renewed his contract with Bologna until June 30, 2027, with an option for the following season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Rossoblù announced the agreement with a press release on their official website:

"Bologna Fc 1909 announces that it has reached an agreement with midfielder Michel Aebischer for the extension of his contract until 30 June 2027, with the option for a further season."