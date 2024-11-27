Bologna defender Beukema admits admiration for Liverpool boss Slot

Bologna defender Sam Beukema has again spoken of his admiration for Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Beukema has been linked with the Reds this season, having close to joining Slot's Feyenoord previously.

He said yesterday: "Slot messaged me and asked if I wanted to meet. Feyenoord is my childhood club, and I knew he would be their coach."

However, there was never a move to Feyenoord, and Beukema then ended up in Bologna.

The 26-year-old admits he regards Slot very, very highly.

"I think he is one of the best coaches in the Netherlands and Europe. After our Champions League game against Liverpool, he paid tribute to us, saying it's incredible that we're competing at this level," added Beukema.

