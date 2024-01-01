AC Milan youngster Bartesaghi welcomes Futuro team: We need a chance

Tribal Football
AC Milan youngster Davide Bartesaghi has welcomed the formation of Futuro Milan.

The newly-formed team will compete in Serie C this season.

Bartesaghi is currently with Italy at the Euro U19s in Northern Ireland and said: “I really like the idea, it serves as an apprenticeship to get to the first team, which is not an easy thing. Milan Futuro will play in Serie C, it is a championship not to be underestimated. We will play there too.”

Asked about the emergence of Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal, Bartesaghi said: “They may be great talents, but we have them in Italy too. But they give them the chance to play…”

On Milan and Italy teammate Francesco Camarda, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “He’s smaller than us and he’s always amazed me. Already at the first training session in the Primavera you could see that for his age he was formidable. He’s also a good boy, this helps him."

