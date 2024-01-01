AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Oirigi, Ballo Toure axed

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits Divock Origi has been dumped to the reserves.

Wing-back Fode Ballo Toure is in the same boat. Origi spent last season on-loan with Nottingham Forest and Ballo Toure with Fulham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ibrahimovic said at Paulo Fonseca's presentation yesterday: "It's not true that they haven't been called up.

“The two of them (Origi and Fode Ballo Toure) have been called up, but for the Milan Futuro team. They are not part of the first team."

The decision is essentially an axing with Milan Futuro preparing for their debut in Serie C this new season.