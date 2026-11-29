AC Milan are ready to activate their €50m purchase option on Omari Hutchinson with the Nottingham Forest midfielder shining on loan in Serie A.

Hutchinson joined the Italian giants over the summer, as part of a season-long deal, after it was made clear he was not part of new boss Oliver Glasner's plans for the 2026/27 campaign.

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After a tough adapting spell at the San Siro, Hutchinson is starting to show his talent, and AC Milan could make a quick call on him.

He stood out in their UEFA Europa League win over Olympiacos in Athens, scoring an outstanding goal to spark a comeback - before laying on assists for the second and third goals.

As per reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are now ready to discuss a deal to retain him beyond next summer, as he looks to have settled into life in Italy.

They could still be scope to agree a deal for a lower fee, but that will depend on fresh talks between the clubs, due to start in January.