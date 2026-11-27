Serie A giants AS Roma are rumoured to be keen on a January loan deal for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Reports from Football Insider claim Roma have already reached out to Forest over a possible deal for the England international.

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Hudson-Odoi is yet to start a game in any competition under new Forest boss Oliver Glasner, and a mid-season exit could work for all parties.

The 26-year-old has played just 45 minutes of Premier League football at Forest this season, and his name is on Roma's hit list, alongside Chelsea's Jamie Gittens.

Gittens is also struggling for fitness and game time under Xabi Alonso and could be open to an exit at the start of 2027.

However, Roma are not looking for a permanent deal for either player, as Gian Piero Gasperini aims to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockouts.