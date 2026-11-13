AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old’s future at Anfield has once again become a hot topic as he enters the final months of his current Liverpool contract.

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Speaking following Liverpool’s recent Premier League win over Crystal Palace, Van Dijk addressed his uncertain future.

“Let's see what the season brings. I've had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that's the case. If not, then I will go somewhere else," he said.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are hoping they will be the ‘somewhere else’ at the end of the season.

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale and senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic are both understood to be huge admirers of Van Dijk.

Any potential move in January has been ruled out due to the Dutchman’s age and substantial wage demands.