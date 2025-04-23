Tribal Football
AC Milan target two young guns to boost striker options

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan target two young guns to boost striker options
AC Milan target two young guns to boost striker optionsAC Milan
AC Milan are interested in AS Monaco goalscoring sensation Mika Biereth.

The Rossonero are in the market for a new striker signing this summer, says Tuttosport.

Milan are focusing on youth and are watching former Arsenal youth teamer Biereth after his superb three months with ASM.

Joining only in January from Sturm Graz, Biereth has 12 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games.

Along with the Dane, Milan are also watching Jonathan Burkardt at Mainz. Burkardt has 12 goals in 25 Bundesliga games so far this season.

Should Igli Tare take the football director's job at Milan, he will prioritise Burkardt's signing this summer.

