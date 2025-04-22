AC Milan legend Donadoni: Time to cash in on Leao?

AC Milan great Roberto Donadoni believes it's time to cash in on Rafael Leao.

Donadoni, who won everything in the game as a Milan player, believes Leao's progress has stalled this season.

"It’s a complicated campaign, they need to learn important lessons from where they went wrong and try to improve,” Donadoni told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“Now the derby becomes a deadline. When you are forced to get a result in order to save the season, things get even more complicated. Another setback here truly would make it a failure of a year. I hope that won’t be the case.

“You need a solid club with clear ideas behind a team, and this year, Milan just did not give the sensation of having that. When Milan have found a clearer dimension, then the results will return too.”

He added on Leao, “The club has to really dig deep and understand if Leao has the right motivation to remain at Milan or not.

“If there is not this ferocious conviction, then perhaps it’s right to consider a sale. If he does not feel fully integrated in a project, it’s difficult for him to give his best.”