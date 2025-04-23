Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
The four players set to leave Man Utd to fund a deal for Cunha this summer
Man Utd jump ahead of Prem rivals for Akliouche

Man Utd scout posted to check on Atalanta pair in victory over AC Milan

Carlos Volcano
Man Utd scout posted to check on Atalanta pair in victory over AC Milan
Man Utd scout posted to check on Atalanta pair in victory over AC MilanPiero CRUCIATTI / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Manchester United had a scout posted at Atalanta's victory over AC Milan on Sunday night.

La Dea won 1-0 thanks to Ederson's late goal to heap further pressure on Milan and coach Sergio Conceicao.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting United had a scout posted to see Atalanta pair Ederson and Mateo Retegui.

United are in the market for a new midfielder and striker this summer and the La Dea duo fit the bill.

Retegui only moved to Atalanta in August from Genoa and agents for the Italy striker have reportedly offered him to Newcastle United over the past fortnight.

Mentions
Serie AEdersonRetegui MateoManchester UnitedAtalantaAC MilanPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gasperini hails victory over AC Milan: Extraordinary Atalanta season
Kulusevski makes decision on Tottenham future
Man Utd chiefs make key Hojlund transfer call