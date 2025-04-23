Man Utd scout posted to check on Atalanta pair in victory over AC Milan

Manchester United had a scout posted at Atalanta's victory over AC Milan on Sunday night.

La Dea won 1-0 thanks to Ederson's late goal to heap further pressure on Milan and coach Sergio Conceicao.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting United had a scout posted to see Atalanta pair Ederson and Mateo Retegui.

United are in the market for a new midfielder and striker this summer and the La Dea duo fit the bill.

Retegui only moved to Atalanta in August from Genoa and agents for the Italy striker have reportedly offered him to Newcastle United over the past fortnight.