AC Milan signing Morata eager to help Camarda
AC Milan signing Alvaro Morata is eager to help Francesco Camarda this season.

Big things are expected from the 16 year-old prospect.

Morata said, “I met him   today.

"I watched his games, he scored many more goals than when I was in the Real youth team! I just want to help him, make him grow. He will be the future, or maybe the present, in football you never know.

"Maybe I’ll sit on the bench for him. I just want to help the boys. I’m someone who jokes with young people but also gets angry if they don’t do things well.”

