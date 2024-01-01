Morata: AC Milan will get my best years

Morata, who arrived last week from Atletico Madrid, was presented to the local media today.
He said, "I thank everyone for bringing me here, I had several chances to return to Italy in recent years, but as soon as Zlatan (Ibrahimovic, director) called me, then I spoke with the managers and the coach, I didn't think about anything anymore.
"It's the team that wanted me more, they put in the effort. At the European Championships it already seemed like I was a Milan player. I need the sensations and the trust.
"They've shown me trust, I've heard many times that Milan is Milan, since I arrived here everything has been incredible. It's difficult to find a club with this organisation, I can't see it. It's time to get on the pitch. I can't promise titles, but I promise that I will run like a dog also to press.
"Winning, scoring 50 or 60 goals doesn't interest me. In the end you have to win and enjoy the journey, understand that we are a team and that there are many great players. When I entered Milanello I felt the air that you can breathe, I can only do better than in the past. If I'm here it's because I want to bring the second star, help this club make even more history. These are the last years of my career, but also the best because I have reached maturity."