Morata: AC Milan will get my best years

Alvaro Morata has laid out his hopes with AC Milan.

Morata, who arrived last week from Atletico Madrid, was presented to the local media today.

He said, "I thank everyone for bringing me here, I had several chances to return to Italy in recent years, but as soon as Zlatan (Ibrahimovic, director) called me, then I spoke with the managers and the coach, I didn't think about anything anymore.

"It's the team that wanted me more, they put in the effort. At the European Championships it already seemed like I was a Milan player. I need the sensations and the trust.

"They've shown me trust, I've heard many times that Milan is Milan, since I arrived here everything has been incredible. It's difficult to find a club with this organisation, I can't see it. It's time to get on the pitch. I can't promise titles, but I promise that I will run like a dog also to press.

"Winning, scoring 50 or 60 goals doesn't interest me. In the end you have to win and enjoy the journey, understand that we are a team and that there are many great players. When I entered Milanello I felt the air that you can breathe, I can only do better than in the past. If I'm here it's because I want to bring the second star, help this club make even more history. These are the last years of my career, but also the best because I have reached maturity."