AC Milan president Scaroni makes clear Fonseca support

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni insists coach Paulo Fonseca is not at risk.

While Fonseca has struggled to find consistency in his first season as Milan coach, Scaroni says the coach can count on the board's support.

He told Il Corriere della Sera: “No, we all wish him a lot of success.

“We must work hard to win and improve the league standings, also because we want to see Inter more closely in the standings."

Milan currently sit eighth on the Serie A table.