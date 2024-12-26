Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
March? Arsenal chiefs fear worst over Saka injury
New heavy blow for Man Utd crock Mount

AC Milan president Scaroni makes clear Fonseca support

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan president Scaroni makes clear Fonseca support
AC Milan president Scaroni makes clear Fonseca supportAC Milan
AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni insists coach Paulo Fonseca is not at risk.

While Fonseca has struggled to find consistency in his first season as Milan coach, Scaroni says the coach can count on the board's support.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Il Corriere della Sera:  “No, we all wish him a lot of success.

“We must work hard to win and improve the league standings, also because we want to see Inter more closely in the standings."

Milan currently sit eighth on the Serie A table.

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
AC Milan eager to write out Real Madrid clauses in Jimenez deal
Bottom-of-the-table Monza dismiss Nesta