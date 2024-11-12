AC Milan president Scaroni enjoys dig at Inter

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has enjoyed a swipe at neighbours Inter Milan.

Scaroni was speaking at Monday's 125th anniversay celebrations for the Rossonero.

“I’m from Vicenza, and I came to Milan to study at the University Bocconi,” he told reporters.

“When I got here, I would get lost on the streets and couldn’t quite remember where San Babila was.

“And look at me now, after so many years, I am the president of the only team in Milan. Let’s be honest: there’s only one real team in Milan. It gives me an incredible feeling.

“To think that I’ve been president for almost seven years now, a long-standing president, and I’ve had the privilege of celebrating AC Milan’s 120th anniversary and now we reached their 125th.”