Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!

AC Milan president Scaroni enjoys dig at Inter

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan president Scaroni enjoys dig at Inter
AC Milan president Scaroni enjoys dig at InterAction Plus
AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has enjoyed a swipe at neighbours Inter Milan.

Scaroni was speaking at Monday's 125th anniversay celebrations for the Rossonero.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m from Vicenza, and I came to Milan to study at the University Bocconi,” he told reporters.

“When I got here, I would get lost on the streets and couldn’t quite remember where San Babila was.

“And look at me now, after so many years, I am the president of the only team in Milan. Let’s be honest: there’s only one real team in Milan. It gives me an incredible feeling.

“To think that I’ve been president for almost seven years now, a long-standing president, and I’ve had the privilege of celebrating AC Milan’s 120th anniversary and now we reached their 125th.”

Mentions
Serie AInterAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan great Donadoni can see Maldini joining Inter Milan
REVEALED: AC Milan powerless to prevent Maldini Inter Milan move
Berlusconi casts doubt over Monza selling Maldini to Inter Milan