AC Milan great Donadoni can see Maldini joining Inter Milan
AC Milan great Roberto Donadoni can see Daniel Maldini joining Inter Milan.

The Monza attacker is the son of Milan legend and former Donadoni teammate Paolo Maldini.

And the young Italy international is now being tracked by Inter ahead of the January market.

Donadoni told assembled media at a film function on Thursday: "Even when he was younger I heard positive comments about him, the fact that there is another Maldini who has appeared in the national team I think is wonderful. I am happy for dad Paolo and for his son."

On the Inter rumours, Donadoni added: "I don't think we look at it too much today, certain things meant something up to 15-20 years ago but today they have been completely lost."

