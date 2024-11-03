REVEALED: AC Milan powerless to prevent Maldini Inter Milan move

Tribal Football
AC Milan will be powerless to stop any move to Inter Milan for Daniel Maldini.

The Monza striker moved to Milan permanently last summer and his form now has him on the radar of Inter.

Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca di Marza has reported on details of Maldini's contract.

He revealed,  "He was sold for 0 euros, free of charge.

"Milan have guaranteed 50% of the future resale. There are no pre-emptive rights or opportunities to match offers.

"There are two termination clauses: 15 million (euros) for abroad and 12 million for an Italian team."

