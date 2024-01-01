AC Milan owner Cardinale tribute to "extraordinary" Berlusconi

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has paid tribute to Silvio Berlusconi and his family.

Cardinale was speaking before Milan's victory over Monza in last night's Trofeo Berlusconi preseason clash.

He said, “It is with profound respect that I join the Berlusconi family – and all those who have had the privilege of sharing their story – in paying homage this evening to the memory of an extraordinary figure such as Silvio Berlusconi.

“We all have a great responsibility to preserve his legacy and help bring Milan back to the heights represented by the trophies that dazzle all visitors to the Casa Milan Museum.

“It is clearly not possible to take on this responsibility without being ‘obsessed with victory’ ourselves, but more than ever at this moment we are also aware of the importance of honouring the tradition, values and spirit that make Milan a symbol of excellence and pride for many generations.”