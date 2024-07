Monza to sign outright AC Milan striker Maldini

Monza are set to sign outright AC Milan striker Daniel Maldini.

Maldini, the son of Milan great Paolo Maldini, spent last season on-loan with Monza.

The youngster's deal with Milan has a year to run.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "Daniel Maldini is one step away to Monza from AC Milan on a permanent deal.

"Ready a contract until 2028. Last details. Milan will have an important % on the future sale."