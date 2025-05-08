AC Milan open talks with Feyenoord prospect Redmond

Tribal Football
AC Milan are moving for Feyenoord prospect Zepiqueno Redmond.

The 18 year-old is coming off contract at Feyenoord next month and has been linked with Tottenham and Brighton.

However, TMW says AC Milan have now stepped forward.

The Italian giants have begun negotiations with Redmond's camp and hope to agree on terms in the coming days.

In the event of a move, Feyenoord will only receive a compensation fee.

Redmond has managed to score two goals in nine competitive matches for Feyenoord at senior level.

