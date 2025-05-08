Tottenham chairman Levy favours Paratici return

Tottenham are lining up a return for their former football director Fabio Paratici.

TMW says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has always planned to bring back the Italian once his FIFA ban was over.

Paratici was forced to leave the club two years ago after being caught up in Juventus' accounts controversy.

He has been in talks with AC Milan, but a return to London and Spurs remains the more likely option.

Paratici's ban ends on July 20, with a move now being considered by both parties.

For the moment, nothing formal has been discussed, though Paratici has been seen at Tottenham home games this year.