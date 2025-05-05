Pisa president Corrado hoping to keep Inzaghi after promotion clinched

Pisa president Giuseppe Corrado is counting on Pippo Inzaghi staying in charge for the newly-promoted Serie A club.

Pisa's promotion from Serie B was confirmed on the weekend, with former AC Milan coach Inzaghi guiding the team back into the top-flight.

Advertisement Advertisement

Corrado told Radio Anch'Io lo Sport: "We appreciated this project with a planning that started from the structure of the company. The sporting result has never been an obsession, but a consequence of the work done. Haste would have harmed the continuity of the project.

"We know that Serie A has different values, but we did not arrive in Serie A with a mature team. We built this promotion through the young people discovered, by our 80 scouts who travel around the world. We know that we have to add other things.

"Compared to other teams that also spent a lot in Serie B, we have made more virtuously targeted investments, we are the second team in the Serie B championship for number of players loaned to the national teams."

If Inzaghi receives an important offer...?

And on Inzaghi's future, he explained: "Only God knows. Teams like Pisa can launch players and coaches. Pippo today has regained what he had lost. We have been approaching to work together for several years, but perhaps before the conditions were not ripe.

"I hope that Pippo will stay here for a while. Then if there are more important offers, we will see.

"But if we have become a training ground for players, coaches and sports directors compared to more famous teams, it means that we are working well."