Carlos Volcano
Flamengo make contact with AC Milan loanee Felix
Flamengo have made a move for Chelsea attacker Joao Felix.

The Portugal international is currently on-loan with AC Milan, though the Rossoneri are unlikely to seek a permanent deal.

According to Brazilian journalist Venê Casagrande, Flamengo have made a move. Fla coach Filipe Luis, formerly of Chelsea, is said to be the main driver of his signing.

Fla wants Félix to lead their attack ahead of the Club World Cup. The club has made contact to discuss his short-term plans.

Fla's idea, presented to the player's representatives, would involve a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season in Brazil, in December. A proposal that Chelsea would welcome, but not the player.

While he has no place in London, nor opportunities in Milan, Felix still believes he still has a chance to succeed in Europe before considering any move away from the continent.

