Torino coach Vanoli full of praise for Milinkovic-Savic after defeating AC Milan

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli was full of praise for Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after their 2-1 win against AC Milan.

Milinkovic-Savic denied Christian Pulisic from the spot and was outstanding on the day for Toro.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think Milinkovic-Savic is an under-rated goalkeeper and I told him that too,” Vanoli told DAZN.

“Some of our work this season has been letting him realise his genuine potential. He is a goalkeeper who gives you many options too.

“I am happy with this important victory and I feel these players deserve it. The season has been one of ups and downs, but the fruits of our labour are victories like this against a truly strong opponent.

"I told the lads we needed to suffer to get the points. We have a lot that still needs to be improved and that includes the new players who are still getting into shape.”

January signings Cesare Casadei, Eljif Elmas and Cristiano Biraghi all featured and Vanoli added, “We also need to improve using the qualities of our players, as we have many who can pass the ball and few with real physicality and pace.

"Casadei is very good at this, but needs to find the right timing of his runs. It is his first Serie A experience, the club made a big investment and I feel that both he and Samuele Ricci represent the future of the Italy midfield too.

“Elmas provides us with a lot of quality and pace too, clearly he needs to get match fitness. We are also working on the details that make the difference, as we make too many individual errors, for example on the penalty today.”