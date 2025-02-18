AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits fans crucial against Feyenoord; explains transfer plans

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the fans will be crucial tonight against Feyenoord.

Milan must overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit in the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff.

Ibrahimovic stood in for coach Sergio Conceicao at yesterday press preview, though the Portuguese will be back tonight after being in Porto following the passing of former president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa.

Fans essential tomorrow...

"It's a rare situation that I'm here, the coach is returning from Portugal. For tomorrow: our fans are important, their fans pushed so hard in Rotterdam. But I'm confident that tomorrow with 80 thousand Milan fans at the stadium and those around the world they will give maximum support to the team, which will then have to take this energy to do the best possible."

What explanation have you given yourself for these ups and downs of Milan?

"The low moments come. Being always at the top every day is not easy, but in the long run you have to work; we are working on the mentality, on team things. Even in the non-wow moments, then that mentality comes out. I talk every day with the players, we try to find solutions, but there must not be too much information: if you then talk every day with the players, in the end things don't come in. It's like telling your wife that you love her every day, but you have to show it with actions."

What should the team do tomorrow?

"Focused, aggressive, concrete. They must enter with a finals mentality. It is important to play well, but it is more important to win. We must get a result to advance. We are one goal down, we must get a result to advance. Everyone must push their teammate and make them focused. It is a collective thing that starts with some individuality. Even those on the bench must push, it is all connected to the collective. This is what makes a group and a team."

Tomorrow is a decisive match for the club too:

"For me personally it is important, because I am a winner and I want to win. I want to bring results. I am not someone who tries to do things well that do not go down in history, but the opposite: I try to make a difference to write history. To make history, you have to win. This is Milan. If you look at the history of the Champions League, Milan has written history. And we want to continue. We push from the outside, we help."

Gimenez on the right track?

"We expect a lot from the new players. Joao Felix can do even more. Gimenez is the one who can grow and become even stronger. Then there are Bondo and Sottil who can grow even more. The club expects a lot from the new players. I've already told them to take up space, because we can't wait: they have to come in immediately and shift the balance. That's what we're doing. Galliani always said: 'The players must only think about football, we'll take care of the rest'. That's what we do. We missed Gimenez, for the quality in front of goal, he's a killer, but he also has to run, because with the coach if you don't run you don't play. He has to be like in the last match: be there at the right time. A ball can come from anywhere, even from Maignan, and he has to be ready and focused."

Are you a mental coach?

"I'm a backup for everything, I'm a reserve. Jokes aside: the coach is not here, he had a personal bereavement. I'm helping Milan."

You are often seen near the team...

"I was also there in the summer at the conferences of the new signings. We spoke with Fonseca every day, we were present at Milanello. We are doing it now too. Today it is a rare situation, as it was after Verona. Nothing has changed, we are all working."

Most dangerous opponent for the Champions League?

"Every week things change. We are focused on ourselves. Every game is a final for us, like tomorrow. In my opinion, whoever is ahead of us, everyone is doing everything they can to get fourth. It will be a battle until the end."

Are you talking to Real Madrid for Jimenez?

"In the summer I said he would be Theo's deputy, then with patience he got there. There is the recompra, but we have a good relationship with Real. There are no discussions today. There are Camarda, Jimenez, Bartesaghi, Torriani, Zeroli at Monza, Cuenca at Genoa, Stalmach in Germany, Liberali debuted: this is our strategy. I'm sorry he's not in the Champions League list, next year he will be there."

How does the ownership approach this appointment?

"We speak every day with Cardinale: he is very involved, charged, he wants success with Milan. He gives strength to everyone, he gives confidence."

Is there adrenaline in Theo?

"These moments are special. It's all about a match. Everyone has their own approach to do their best. I was more focused, I didn't need superstitions or other things: I had confidence. Theo is no longer a kid. He was when I arrived, now he's grown up and is one of the best in the world. He knows what he has to do to get the most out of it. He has to find the trigger point to reach a high level. And this is difficult as a footballer. You have to find that button to get fired up. Everyone said I was always angry, but it was to get fired up."

Should Leao return to defend?

"Everyone talks about Leao, everyone tells him how to play. He is one of the best in the world. So he knows how to play. You can tell him tactically where to be, you can push him to run more, but it's all tactical stuff. You don't explain how he has to play: he explains it. He is him and he is one of the best players in the world. Don't worry, Leao knows what he's doing."

Tomorrow without Italians?

"We looked for Italians, but we couldn't close. We took Sottil. We want Italian players, but every situation is different. We try to bring the best players to Milan. When you're at Milan, no one is guaranteed a place, there's always someone next to you who can take your place. And if there isn't one, then we bring someone from outside, Italian or foreign. We look for profiles that can be at Milan. There are many great players, but when you play in front of 80,000 people it's different.

"I've seen many players who haven't been able to play at Milan, then they went to other places and did well. When you're at Milan you have to bring results. This is why Milan players become legends: because they bring results and trophies. We have eyes on many Italians, but as you say the Italian market is different. But we're not afraid, if it's right we'll do it."