AC Milan make early call for Chelsea loanee Felix

AC Milan have no plans to pursue a permanent deal for Joao Felix.

The Portugal attacker joined the Rossoneri in January on-loan from Chelsea to the end of the season.

After a bright start, Felix's form has collapsed and Milan management have little interest in extending the player's stay.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Milan has no talks scheduled with Chelsea regarding Félix's future.

He asserts that Milan has no intention of moving forward to secure the player long-term.