AC Milan director Ibrahimovic opens door to keeping Felix

Paul Vegas
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits they're already exploring signing permanently Joao Felix.

Felix is on a straight loan at Milan from Chelsea to the end of the season.

And Ibrahimovic raised the Portuguese's future before last night's Champions League elimination at the hands of Feyenoord.

"Anything is possible. Right now we need to make him feel good so he can perform," he told Sky Italia.

"He is playing well. This is just the beginning, we will talk about it after the season."

Félix's contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2031.

