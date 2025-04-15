AC Milan have 'doubts' over making Kyle Walker deal permanent

AC Milan are reportedly having second thoughts regarding a potentially permanent summer deal for on-loan defender Kyle Walker.

A report by Gazzetta dello Sport has suggested that the 34-year-old is unlikely to remain at the San Siro beyond the end of the season.

Walker had been expected to stay at AC Milan, who have the option to buy the full-back for €5m in the summer, after his six-month loan spell.

The Man City loanee has struggled for fitness and form after initially impressing, suffering a fractured elbow during a recent training session.

Regardless of what happens with AC Milan, Walker will leave Man City in the summer transfer window.