Walker reveals Beckham messaged him after he took his number at AC Milan

Manchester City loanee Kyle Walker is enjoying life at AC Milan and has now revealed that Manchester United legend David Beckham messaged him as he made the switch.

The 34-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his City contract this summer and is likely to be let go by manager Pep Guardiola. In his switch to the Serie A, Walker chose to wear the same No.32 jersey that Beckham wore during his stint at AC Milan.

“He messaged me, and I said, ‘I hope you don't mind me taking your number’. He says, ‘No, it's an honour; do it proud’," he had earlier revealed to GQ Magazine. "Hopefully, I can keep performing well, keep getting the wins for the team."

Now, speaking on the Kyle Walker Podcast, the fullback revealed that Beckham initiated contact with him during his big move to the Italian giants.

"Wrong. Wrong...I didn't send him a message," he clarified. "No. He messaged me, which was very nice. He messaged me. I had a few messages. He didn't message me directly. He messaged me through Instagram. So the people that run the Instagram (account) told me and said, We think you probably should reply to this message.’”

AC Milan have given Walker a new lease of life after he became a liability under Guardiola in the last 12-18 months with the Premier League side. Despite Walker’s performances, it is unlikely he will play any major role in the Diavolo’s remaining games this term after fracturing his elbow and may return to City desperately looking for a new club in the summer.