AC Milan legend Maldini: Daniel deserves Italy call

AC Milan great Paolo Maldini feels his son Daniel deserves his Italy chance.

Monza striker Daniel Maldini is part of Italy's squad for the first time this week, though was left on the bench for last night's 2-2 draw with Nations League opponents Belgium.

Maldini Snr told Sky Italia: "Daniel has always worked hard and he deserved this opportunity.

"He definitely has quality beyond the norm in his shot, the way he sees the game and he has improved his physical strength."

Paolo Maldini knows what it's like to be the son of a great player. Daniel Maldini's grandfather was Cesare Maldini - who also played for Milan and was an Italy international.

"It is not easy to carry this surname, he has to be strong in handling it," Paolo added.