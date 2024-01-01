Monza striker Maldini: Right time to be in Italy squad

Monza striker Daniel Maldini is hoping to use his versatility to find a place in Italy coach Luciano Spalletti's plans.

Maldini, the son of AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, is in Italy's senior squad for the first time this week.

He said his Italy media conference: "To the people who have always been close to me, if certain goals are achieved it is also thanks to them.

"For the role: in attack I'm really fine with anything, maybe attacking midfielder, but I'm also fine with winger or second striker, it really makes little difference to me.

"Now is the right time to be here. This call came at the perfect time, I feel good on the pitch and with the team. Italy is a team with incredible quality, I hope to help in every way: I want to bring my quality but I also want to sacrifice myself for this team."